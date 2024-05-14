Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 17,525 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $60,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.79. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

