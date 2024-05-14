Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 30,025 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $63,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after purchasing an additional 784,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.30. 1,138,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,138. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

