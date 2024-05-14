Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 43,699 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,699 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $44,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,970,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.16. 380,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,746. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

