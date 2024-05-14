Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.42% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $38,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

JEPQ traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. 1,685,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,626. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

