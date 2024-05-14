Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $48.09 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,602 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.23% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $48,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBIN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000.

BBIN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,917 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

