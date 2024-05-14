Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $73.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $73,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,126,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VHT traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $263.28. 78,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,147. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.