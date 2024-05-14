Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 50,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,564,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531,490. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,902 shares of company stock worth $49,403,092 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

