Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 208,598 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1,435.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,598 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $49,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $249.45. The company had a trading volume of 124,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.33. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $189.35 and a twelve month high of $249.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.