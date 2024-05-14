Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,635 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $52,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.23.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

