Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 153,093 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 153,093 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $73,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

INTC stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. 46,773,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,494,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

