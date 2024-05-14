Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,283 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $51,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,707,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

