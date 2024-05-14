Jason Kilgore Sells 50,589 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Summit Materials Stock Performance
NYSE SUM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. 616,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,562. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
