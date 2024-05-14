JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.97. 2,598,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,027,901. JD.com has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in JD.com by 23.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 100,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in JD.com by 18.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 146.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.