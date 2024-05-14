JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $33.78

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.78, but opened at $32.96. JD.com shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 1,351,661 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JD. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.