Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RACE. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $456.67.

Shares of RACE stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.70. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $283.20 and a 12-month high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,620,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,296,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 6,024.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 380,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,054,000 after purchasing an additional 374,691 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

