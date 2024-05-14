Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$43.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.32.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

DFY traded up C$0.33 on Monday, reaching C$44.33. 14,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,158. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.79. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

