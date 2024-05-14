Jefferies Financial Group Trims CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Target Price to C$19.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CIX. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of CI Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.56.

Get CI Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIX

CI Financial Price Performance

CIX traded down C$0.31 on Monday, reaching C$14.54. 561,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$12.17 and a twelve month high of C$17.73.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.6526055 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.