JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JELD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,036. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,917 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,381,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,716,000 after buying an additional 34,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 157,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,024,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 76,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 713,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 85,455 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

