Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 1,372,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

JRVMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 1,121,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Jervois Global has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Jervois Global

Jervois Global Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho, the United States; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

