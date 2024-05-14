Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 1,372,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Jervois Global Price Performance
JRVMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 1,121,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Jervois Global has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
About Jervois Global
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jervois Global
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.