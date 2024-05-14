Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $126,867.45 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.51 or 0.99836422 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012957 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00171899 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $99,744.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

