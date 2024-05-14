Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Down 3.8%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 128,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 524,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30.
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
