JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Stock Position Decreased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after acquiring an additional 150,262 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth $1,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 160.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 103,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKS. Roth Capital downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.38. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

