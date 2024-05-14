Jito (JTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $147.59 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Jito token can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00006407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a total market capitalization of $454.97 million and approximately $147.59 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jito has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jito alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jito Token Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 121,597,631.1 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 4.10569487 USD and is up 5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $162,555,635.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.