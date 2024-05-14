John C. Malone Sells 89,951 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. 182,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,089. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.