Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $229.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

