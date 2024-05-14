Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

