Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 40,702.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after purchasing an additional 204,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 120.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 111.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,608,000 after purchasing an additional 154,105 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,908,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Watsco by 37.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,649,000 after acquiring an additional 96,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $479.63 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.17 and a 1-year high of $482.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.28 and a 200-day moving average of $407.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $2.70 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

