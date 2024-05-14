Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Yum China by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,530,000 after acquiring an additional 295,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,819,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,682,000 after purchasing an additional 337,033 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,088,000 after purchasing an additional 916,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Yum China by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,766,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after buying an additional 433,411 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,451,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,315,000 after acquiring an additional 61,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $62.56.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on YUMC

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.