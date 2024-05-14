Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 527 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after buying an additional 59,925 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,900 shares of company stock worth $7,870,842 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

