JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $51.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

United States Cellular Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE USM traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,956. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.45. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Cellular Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.