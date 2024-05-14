Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,992 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,454,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 512,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after buying an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

