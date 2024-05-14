Jump Financial LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 420.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $111.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average is $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.