Jump Financial LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 15,487.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 726,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,942,000 after buying an additional 721,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Forward Air by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 608,430 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 645,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,273,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Forward Air Stock Performance

FWRD stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $426.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

