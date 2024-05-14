Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.0 %

RGA stock opened at $206.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

