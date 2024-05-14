Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 133,233 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.