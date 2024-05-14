Jump Financial LLC Raises Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 151,460 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,636 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,566,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 146,303 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,307 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,368,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,162,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 283,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $5.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.