Jump Financial LLC Sells 4,872 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.