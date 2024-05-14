Jump Financial LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,075.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.22.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $134.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.60.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.19%.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
