Jump Financial LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,075.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $134.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.