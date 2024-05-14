Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Juniata Valley Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS JUVF remained flat at $11.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Juniata Valley Financial has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
About Juniata Valley Financial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Juniata Valley Financial
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- What is a SEC Filing?
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.