Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $34.50 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,920. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 125,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 439.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 346,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 155,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

