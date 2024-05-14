Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
KNOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).
Kainos Group Trading Down 1.2 %
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
