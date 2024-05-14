Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

KNOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).

Kainos Group Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:KNOS traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,018 ($12.79). 94,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,545. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,084.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 995.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,039.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 900.50 ($11.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,421 ($17.85).

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

