Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.36 million for the quarter.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

KNDI opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $198.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

