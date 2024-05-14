Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Lowered to C$5.65 at Desjardins

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$5.92 to C$5.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

KRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Karora Resources from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of TSE KRR traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.38. 309,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,990. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.67. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.60 and a 1 year high of C$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$960.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 2.08.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$101.78 million for the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Karora Resources will post 0.3101085 earnings per share for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

