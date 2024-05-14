Katapult (KPLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Katapult has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.71 million for the quarter.

Katapult Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KPLT opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. Katapult has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

