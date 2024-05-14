Kava Self Reported Market Cap Hits $682.68 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001027 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $682.68 million and approximately $12.59 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00051979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,257 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

