Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $4,360,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,542,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,003,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $4,360,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,542,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,003,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,047,474. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

