Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEL. CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised Kelt Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.69.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

TSE KEL opened at C$5.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.08. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$4.96 and a 1 year high of C$8.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$129.00 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4446987 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$183,600.00. In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$241,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Insiders have sold 115,226 shares of company stock worth $696,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

