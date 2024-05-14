Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of KW opened at $10.52 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

