Kezar Life Sciences’ (KZR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KZR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 1,456,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,088. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

