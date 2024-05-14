Kezar Life Sciences’ (KZR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of KZR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 1,456,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,088. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.47.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.
