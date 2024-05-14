Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,636,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,023,832. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

